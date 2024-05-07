National Youth Council holds National Youth Conversations Series on the role of the youth in food systems transformation

Youth in the country have been urged to take front line role in the enhancement of food systems in the country.



National Youth Council of Malawi board chair Duncan Chiyani said this at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe during the conversation series.

Speaking during the conversation series, NYC Chiyani , said the youth have great role to play on food systems.

He said youth involves almost 70 % of the Malawi population. “If we leave the youth out of the equation it means Malawi as a country can not achieve the much awaited agenda on food systems,” he said.

The board chair said Malawi cannot achieve the Agricultural, Tourism and Mining (ATM) strategy if youths are left outside.

National Youth Council Executive Director Rex Chapota said the conversation series was organised in order to tackle challenges which the youth are facing in Malawi and discuss ways on how the youth can effectively contribute towards Agricultural Tourism and Mining Strategy.

Chapota said youth have been facing challenges more especially in terms of young people taking part in issues of food systems, because in most cases, agriculture is not attractive for most young people.

“Because in this country for a long time, agriculture has been associated with poverty. So this program is basically trying to re energize the youth sector so that they can see agriculture as a viable opportunity for employment but also income for young people,” he said.

Chris Jafali , program manager at Acades encouraged the youth to play vital role development agenda our country.

Jafali said some people gave negative comments when they saw Arcades members starting farming businesses.

She said the belief is that farming activity belongs to people in villages which she said was not true.

Speaking during the conversation, National Economic Enterprise Fund (NEEF) credit manager Whyton Mweta said the fund has soften mechanisms for young people to access loans.

For example young people allows unregistered property to be used as collateral for the loans.

