NBM boosts Flames ‘Kuipatsa moto’ Fundraising Golf Tourney

The Kuipatsa Moto Fames Fundraising Golf Tournament scheduled for 2nd October in Lilongwe got another boost on Thursday when it received a K2 Million sponsorship from National Bank of Malawi.

The bank’s Enterprise Risk Manager Dereck Kabango said they have come in to sponsor the tournament to complement government and all partners efforts in helping the Flames realise their dream at the Afcon finals.

“We know the Flames Afcon campaign needs a lot of money and government alone cannot manage to have the team in Cameroon and as the The bank of the Nation, we want to come in to help so that the Afcon preparations are successful.

“We are sponsoring the fundraising tournament because we want the Flames to succeed since they are our flag carriers at the tournament and as a local brand, we believe that the Flames’ success is our success as well,” said Kabango.

FAM Vice President and Chairperson of the Flames Afcon Resource Mobilisation Taskforce Jabbar Alide said:

“We are grateful to the bank for the gesture. This is very timely as we have for the past few weeks been sending messages to various corporate partners that we are in dire need of money to help the Flames participate at the Afcon.

“So we hope that this amount will help us towards realizing the amount of money that we are looking for.

“We are trying to contact as many companies as possible and we are very appreciative to them. We are however appealing to other companies to come in and help this initiative. We all know that the Flames are an assert for all Malawians.

He added: “The gesture of these companies goes in a long way in helping all other Malawians to achieve their football desires and we hope that other companies will emulate the gesture because we have a big target to meet and the more the companies come in, the less the job on us.”

The Flames Afcon Fundraising Taskforce is targeting to raise not less that K30 Million from the golf tournament.

The Taskforce has also lined up other activities to help raise funds for the Flames Afcon participation including dinner and corporate football tournament in all the regions.

