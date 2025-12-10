NBM plc ‘12 Days of Christmas’ initiative up to K250 million

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has increased this year’s ‘12 Days of Christmas initiative’ package to K250 million, from last year’s allocation of K130 million.

The initiative is aimed at supporting communities across the country during the festive season.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that the ‘Bank of the Nation’ is running the initiative, which channels donations of food and non-food items to selected beneficiaries identified by its service centres nationwide.

This year, the initiative is scheduled to run from December 5 to December 22, with each participating service centre making a K20 million-worth donation, and a final donation of a K30 million package at the end of the campaign.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, said the initiative reflects the Bank’s deep appreciation for the communities that have supported its growth over the years.

“Every year, this initiative reminds us of the real meaning of the festive season — reaching out, sharing, and standing with those who need a helping hand. We hope that these contributions bring comfort, dignity, and encouragement to the institutions and families we serve,” said Hiwa

Hiwa added that the initiative also strengthens the relationship between the Bank and the communities in which it operates.

“We do not take our place in these communities for granted. The ‘12 Days of Christmas’ allows each service centre to connect with people on a more personal level and respond to needs that are truly felt on the ground. It is one of the ways we live out our responsibility to support national development and promote collective wellbeing,” said Hiwa.

This year’s selected beneficiaries encompass a range of institutions, including educational, health, and community welfare organisations across the country.

The selected service centres this year include Henderson Street Service Centre, which will donate to Chilomoni Health Centre, Mwanza Service Centre will donate medical equipment to St Martin’s Health Centre, while Chichiri Mall Service Centre will donate to Wells of Joy Orphan Care.

Nchalo Service Centre and Top Mandala Service Centre will donate to Makande Primary School in Ngabu and Nankumba Catholic Primary School in Chazunda, respectively.

Lilongwe Gateway and Kanengo Service Centres will donate to the Mngongonda Village community and Area 25 Health Centre, respectively.

Kasungu Service Centre will donate to Mpapa Community Secondary School, while Mzuzu Service Centre will contribute to Bandawe Girls Secondary School.

Karonga Service Centre will support Chilumba community projects, Liwonde Service Centre will donate to Liwonde Secondary School, while Zomba Service Centre will donate to Magomero Health Centre.

