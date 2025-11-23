NBM plc commits K11.2 million to Senior Golfers Tourney, AGM

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has committed K11.2 million to the Senior Golfers Society of Malawi to support its 2025 Golf Tournament and Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for this weekend.

From the total amount, K5.2 million is cash, while K6 million has been spent on golf shirts for members to wear during the tournament.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony on Friday, NBM plc Pension Administration Limited (PAL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), William Mabulekesi, stressed the Bank’s commitment to recognizing the contributions of senior golfers to Malawi’s development.

“These senior golfers have given so much to our country through their leadership, expertise, and mentorship. Many have guided individuals who now hold prominent positions in both the public and private sectors. Others were captains of industry and continue to mentor even in retirement. It is only fitting that we honour their legacy by supporting their activities.”

“We believe that giving back to the community also means supporting activities that promote wellness and engagement. Sports are an essential part of life. They allow individuals to relax, recharge, and maintain their health. We are proud to support golf as we already support women’s football, including the Scorchers team,” said Mabulekesi.

Senior Golfers Society Chairperson Eric Chinkanda expressed gratitude for the Bank’s support, noting the impact on both the association and its members.

“This year, NBM plc has stepped in, allowing us to host what we now proudly call the National Bank Senior Golfers Closed AGM Tournament. Their support ensures that our members can come together, celebrate achievements, share experiences, and plan for the year ahead. We hope this partnership will continue for many years,” said Chinkanda.

According to Chinkanda, the Society, which has membership from across the country, aims to foster networking, mentorship, and healthy engagement among retirees while exploring partnerships within the SADC region to exchange knowledge and best practices.

This year’s support from NBM plc marks the first corporate sponsorship the Society has received in three years.

