NBM plc supports Mzuzu City Council’s waste management efforts

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated sanitation and maintenance equipment worth K15 million to the Mzuzu City Council (MCC) as part of its K200 million Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, NBM plc’s Accounts Relationship Manager Gift Patsanja said the Bank remains committed to giving back to the communities in which it operates.

“Apart from banking aspect, we also feel compelled as good corporate citizen to assist and give back to the community we are operating in,” said Patsanja.

He explained the gesture followed a request submitted by MCC officials.

“We requested proposals from various city councils, and Mzuzu City Council asked for support in the form of sanitation and maintenance equipment, and that is why we are here donating these items,” said Patsanja.

Mzuzu City Council Mayor Councillor Chiyembekezo Moses expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that the city has long struggled with waste management.

“We are very happy. It is an honour to receive these items. We have had waste management challenges for a long time, and NBM plc’s support will help to mitigate the problem,” said Moses.

He urged residents and businesses to use and take care of the equipment to keep the city clean.

“These items are for us; we need to take care of them. We are asking communities, business people, vendors to use these items efficiently,” said Moses.

The donated items included waste bins, wheelbarrows, shovels, gloves, and other sanitation tools.

