NBM plc donates K100 million items to KK flood victims

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated relief items worth K100 million to 450 people affected by floods in Traditional Authority Nkhanga in Nkhotakota District, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts aimed at supporting affected communities.

The donated items include maize flour, sugar, salt, cooking oil and blankets among others.

Speaking during the donation event on Friday, NBM plc Chief Risk Officer, Charles Ulaya said the Bank made the donation to ease the burden on affected communities and help them recover.

“We saw pictures of this area where a lot of people were affected and houses were demolished. As NBM plc, we thought it wise to assist the communities here,” said Ulaya.

He added that the Bank remains committed to working with the government through district councils office and the Department of Disaster Risk Management.

“We believe as a Bank we need to partner with government,” said Ulaya.

Nkhotakota District Chief Education Officer, Alfred Consciuos Chidiwa commended the initiative, saying the council alone cannot manage the situation.

“We are very happy to receive these assorted items. The council alone cannot manage this problem,” said Chidiwa.

He further urged survivors to refrain from settling in disaster-prone areas.

One of the beneficiaries, Benjamin Goliath, described the situation as critical after losing both his home and food supplies, and thanked NBM plc for the support.

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