NBM plc donates K15 million sanitation equipment to Blantyre City Council 

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated sanitation and maintenance equipment valued at K15 million to Blantyre City Council, as part of its K200 million Corporate Social Responsibility programme targeting district and city councils across the country.

Speaking during the official handover of the equipment on Friday, NBM plc Head of Corporate Banking, William Chatsala said the donation is aimed at supporting the council’s efforts to keep the city clean, in line with the bank’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) focus on health and sanitation.

“A clean and well-managed city is a shared responsibility between local authorities, the private sector, and citizens. We are confident that this equipment will enhance the Council’s operational capacity in maintaining cleanliness in the city,” said Chatsala.

Chatsala added that the bank remains committed to supporting development initiatives and is open to collaborating with local authorities to address challenges affecting communities.

“We remain open to further collaboration aligned to development priorities, whether in infrastructure, environmental management, or community-centred initiatives,” said Chatsala.

Blantyre City Mayor, Councillor Isaac Jomo Osman, acknowledged the timely support from NBM plc, noting that the donation comes as the council is preparing to launch the ‘Keep Blantyre Clean’ campaign.

“We sincerely thank the bank for this support. We are making deliberate efforts to keep the city clean, and several initiatives are already underway to improve the service delivery,” said Osman.

He urged residents to make proper use of the donated equipment, citing rising cases of cholera in the city.

“Through this donation, NBM plc is also helping to protect residents from the spread of cholera. As the city’s population continues to grow, it is the responsibility of every resident to play a role in keeping Blantyre clean,” said Osman.

The donated items include gumboots, heavy-duty PVC gloves, blooms, and other sanitation equipment.

