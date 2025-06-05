NBM plc donates K20 million towards 2025 ICT Expo

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given K20 million to ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) for their 2025 Expo and Corporate Awards set for this weekend in Lilongwe.

Speaking after presenting the cheque on Monday, NBM plc’s Head of Information Technology, Organization and Methods (ITOM) Division, Christopher Chilenga, said sponsoring ICTAM is more than just branding and visibility, but strengthening the Bank’s position as Malawi’s leading digital bank by engaging directly with forward-thinking innovators.

“The theme ‘Accelerating Malawi’s Digital Economy: Innovation, Inclusion, and Sustainable Growth’ could not be more aligned with our mission as a Bank. Our corporate strategy strongly prioritizes digital transformation and financial inclusion, and this platform allows us to demonstrate that commitment in action.”

“This Platinum Sponsorship is valued at K20 million, and we believe it represents an investment in the future of innovation, entrepreneurship, and national progress,” said Chilenga.

In his remarks, ICTAM president Clarence Gama thanked National Bank of Malawi plc for the kind gesture saying the ‘Bank of the Nation’ has been a trusted partner for many years.

“When you see corporates like National Bank of Malawi plc joining this cause to spread news around technology as ICTAM, we feel that we are doing the right thing to change people’s lives here in Malawi through technology.”

“The economy is struggling, everybody can see, that is why we thought coming together to discuss the economy as a theme, and inviting the Reserve Bank Governor as Guest of Honour will give participants room to discuss these matters at the expo,” said Gama.

NBM plc’s collaboration with ICTAM began in 2019 as a shared vision for technological advancement in Malawi and has since grown into a strategic partnership grounded in mutual purpose and national impact through initiatives like the Innovation Jam.

