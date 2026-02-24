NBM plc donates K6.4 million to 93 Brigade Inter-Unit Sports Festival

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has boosted this year’s 93 Brigade Inter-Unit Sports Festival with a K6.4 million sponsorship, supporting efforts to enhance physical fitness, morale and cohesion among soldiers at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba.

The festival, which started on Monday this week, has brought together various units under the 93 Brigade to compete in different sporting disciplines.

The competition also serves as a qualifying platform for larger annual Malawi Defence Force (MDF) sporting events held at the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony on Monday, NBM plc Zomba Service Centre Account Relationship Manager, Cywel Singano, said the Bank believes in the transformative power of sport.

“At National Bank plc, we believe that sport is a powerful tool for promoting well-being, health, teamwork, discipline, unity, and national pride. These are values we also uphold as an institution. When we were informed about the festival, we saw it as an opportunity to support and motivate participants to continue advancing these important values,” said Singano.

The sponsorship adds to NBM plc’s continued support of MDF initiatives, having previously backed other sporting competitions aimed at fostering discipline, cohesion, and operational readiness among soldiers.

Representing the MDF Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Shaico Kondowe expressed gratitude to the NBM plc for the timely support.

“These donations help motivate our soldiers. Whenever they receive such support, they appreciate it and work even harder. At the end of the competition, the winning teams will receive prizes from this sponsorship, which further motivates the players and athletes,” said Kondowe.

He added that the support will boost a range of sporting activities scheduled throughout the week, culminating in prize presentations for outstanding teams and individuals.

Kondowe further noted that partnerships between the military and corporate institutions are vital not only for sports development but also for strengthening relations between soldiers and civilians.

“People sometimes think that the military cannot associate with civilians, but we are part of the same community. Such interactions make it easier for us to communicate and work together. This collaboration helps strengthen security and mutual understanding,” he said.

