ESCOM hosts energy experts, calls for regional collaboration

​The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has issued a bold call to action for power utilities across East and Southern Africa, appealing for collaboration to improve stable power supply in the region.

​Opening the 2026 Power Institute for East and Southern Africa (PIESA) conference at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on Monday, ESCOM Board member Welford Sabola, representing the Board Chairperson, characterized the conference as a working laboratory to rescue the region’s energy future.

​Sabola, noted that the conference theme—Transforming Electricity Energy Systems for a Sustainable Future—is a direct response to the urgent energy shortfalls effecting the region.

​”As ESCOM, we know the enormous duty and responsibility placed on us. To achieve the industrialization pillar of the Malawi 2063 vision, the availability of reliable and quality power is non-negotiable,” said Sabola.

​He revealed that ESCOM is currently undergoing a radical transformation to move past its historical challenges, aiming to become a regional leader in affordable and inclusive electricity.

He said central to this strategy is the adoption of new technologies, including the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) designed to stabilize solar power and the nearing completion of the Mozambique-Malawi interconnector.

​The summit, which has drawn engineers, researchers, and policy-makers from across east and southern Africa, will transition from the boardroom to the field on Tuesday.

The first presentation was delivered by Maruthi Mallepalli, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

He presented on Innovative Business Models for Scalable Smart Metering AMI implementation in Emerging Markets.

In his presentation, ESCOM’s Acting Director of Distribution and Customer Services Engineer Gilbert Chodzadza took a people-centric approach into energy, highlighting that building a power network is not just about cables buts also people.

He argued that community engagement is the heartbeat of sustainable energy.

​”When communities are empowered with information, they become partners in protecting the assets that power their own growth,” said Chodzadza.

On Tuesday, technical tours are scheduled for the BESS project at ESCOM Kanengo Substation and the Salima Power Plant, where Malawi’s progress in battery storage and solar integration will be on full display for regional participants. ​Participants will also visit EGENCO’s Salima Solar Plant.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :