NBM plc Powers 2025 TESSAM Games with K12 Million Boost

The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has reaffirmed its commitment to youth development by injecting K12 million into this year’s Tertiary Students Sports Association of Malawi (TESSAM) national sports festival, set to take place this weekend in Lilongwe.

The cheque handover ceremony, held on Wednesday at NBM plc’s head office in Blantyre, marked a significant show of corporate support for the growth of sports and education in the country’s tertiary institutions.

The highly anticipated TESSAM Sports Festival will bring together students from over 15 public and private universities, with events taking place at African Bible College (ABC), Bambino School, and the iconic Bingu National Stadium.

Speaking during the handover, NBM plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, underscored the Bank’s long-standing dedication to youth empowerment.

“NBM plc believes in youth development and in supporting our tertiary institutions. This K12 million sponsorship is part of a broader, deliberate strategy to engage and uplift young people while they pursue their academic goals,” said Hiwa.

She noted that the bank’s support for TESSAM is not new. In fact, the 2025 contribution more than doubles the previous year’s sponsorship.

“Beyond this donation, we continue to invest in youth through initiatives like our university-based college basketball program, which has driven the growth of basketball in Malawi. Our ‘More Excellence Program’ also delivers scholarships, mentorships, academic tools, and performance-based awards for outstanding students,” she added.

Hiwa emphasized that NBM views the youth as integral stakeholders in the bank’s journey, saying:

“They are the future of the Bank of the Nation—they study with us, graduate with us, and go on to build the nation with us.”

In response, TESSAM Treasurer Tadala Namaona expressed heartfelt appreciation for the bank’s continued generosity.

“We received this donation with excitement and humility. Last year’s support was great, but this year, it has more than doubled—and that’s extraordinary. We’re now poised to host an even bigger and better event,” said Namaona.

He added that the sponsorship will enhance logistics, visibility, and overall organisation of the event—providing student-athletes with an unmatched experience.

The TESSAM Sports Festival promises a vibrant celebration of youthful energy, talent, and sportsmanship, all made possible through the steadfast support of partners like NBM plc.

