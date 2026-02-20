NBM plc supports ESCOM PIESA conference with K10 million

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated K10 million to the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) in support of their upcoming Power Institute for East and Southern Africa (PIESA) Conference in Lilongwe.

The conference is scheduled to take place at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe from February 22 to 24, bringing together power utilities, energy leaders, and experts from Eastern and Southern Africa.

Speaking during the cheque presentation event on Tuesday, NBM plc Head of Corporate Banking, William Chatsala, described the sponsorship as strategic, emphasising the critical role electricity plays in national development.

“Power or energy is an enabler. For this country to develop, we need the electricity ecosystem to function effectively. As NBM plc, we felt it was necessary to support the conference because of its strategic nature,” said Chatsala.

He added that the Bank expects the conference to create a platform where Malawian engineers, policymakers, and other stakeholders will engage with regional counterparts to discuss innovative solutions aimed at driving economic growth.

Chatsala further stressed the importance of access to capital within the energy sector, describing it as capital-intensive.

“The energy sector requires significant investment in equipment procurement and continuous upgrades. Banks like NBM plc play a role in ensuring capital is made available so that the country can grow and strengthen its energy ecosystem,” he said.

ESCOM Director of Finance, Brian Ndisale, welcomed the donation by NBM plc, saying it has come at a crucial time when the power utility is facing financial challenges.

“Among the key issues to be discussed during the conference are vandalism affecting energy infrastructure in Malawi and neighbouring countries, as well as emerging technologies within the power sector,” he said.

He added that the conference is expected to strengthen regional cooperation and generate practical solutions to improve energy sustainability and reliability in Malawi and beyond.

“When we collaborate, we get to understand what is happening in Eastern Africa and in the Southern Africa Power Pool, and we can come up with solutions that will assist all of us,” he said.

ESCOM says it expects about 90 delegates from 25 countries to attend the conference.

