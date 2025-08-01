NBM plc supports Tea Association conference with K5 million

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given the Tea Association of Malawi Limited (TAML) K5 million towards its annual conference, scheduled for July 31 to August 1, 2025 in Salima.

Speaking during the symbolic cheque handover ceremony in Blantyre on Tuesday, NBM plc Mobile and E-Money Services Manager, Enala Chirwa, said this year’s conference, which falls under the theme ‘Digital Innovation and Decent Life in the Malawi Tea Sector’ aligns with the Bank’s mission to promote digital inclusion as part of broader financial inclusion and modernization efforts.

“We have been pioneers in the digital space, and our goal is to ensure that every person in the country can access and use digital financial services. Partnering with TAML for this conference is a strategic investment, as it will help explore safer digital payment options and sustainable, secure digital services,” said Chirwa.

TAML Board Member, Amos Suluma, welcomed the support, describing the annual conference as a key platform for tea farmers and stakeholders to review progress and address industry challenges.

“This is a partner’s conference where we review the association’s progress and make key recommendations. It is also where we discuss important issues such as financial inclusion, gender, and labour. This support from NBM plc will go a long way in making the event a success,” said Suluma.

