NBM splashes more in Cardless Promo

Bank of the nation, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has splashed prizes to 50 more winners in the second month of the MO Cardless Promotion currently underway.

The Bank’s Mobile and eMoney Services Manager, Enala Chirwa unveiled the 50 winners during the monthly draw conducted on Thursday in Blantyre.

Chirwa said the promotion is still getting good response from the customers and this has been observed through the increase in the number of tokens generated and redeemed through cardless withdrawal service.

“So far this has been a very exciting and rewarding experience for all of us, and we are thrilled to have so many participants who are taking part in this promotion. We launched this promotion to bring awareness and encourage the use of our Cardless Withdrawal service, and we are pleased to say that the second month has been encouraging. We encourage our customers to utilize this very easy and convenient service.”

“Just as a reminder, the Cardless Withdrawal service enables individuals, whether they have an account with us or not, to access cash through NBM’s ATMs or FastServe Agents,” said Chirwa.

On Thursday, 20 customers won K30, 000 cash prizes each, while 15 won T-Shirts and the other 15 won NBM branded Mugs each.

Chirwa then encouraged customers to keep generating and redeeming tokens to stand a chance of winning more prizes for the month of June, and grand prizes in a draw that will be conducted next month.

Grand prize winner will cart home K1.5 million, while the runner up will get K1 million and K750, 000 for the third winner.

