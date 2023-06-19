NGO celebrates Day of the African Child, calls for protection of children against digital abuse

Fount for Nations on 16th June, 2023, commemorated International Day of the African Child in Lilongwe, with a call that technology should be used as a vessel for advocating and protection of the rights of children.

The commemoration—which involved hundreds of pupils from Likuni Boys Primary School, Likuni Girls Primary School and Chiwenga Primary School—was held at Likuni, under the theme: The Rights of the Child in the Digital Environment.

It was organized through the Pamodzi for Inclusive Education in South East Africa (PIESEA), a multinational project which Fount for Nations and Rays of Hope are jointly implementing in Malawi.

Advocacy and Communications Officer for Fount for Nations, Connex Kafera, noted that the public has the responsibility to ensure that children’s rights are protected.

“Technology has come with things that are increasingly violating the rights of children, including exposure to pornography and bullying.

“Let us refrain from sharing pornography and leaked nude pictures,” said Kafera, who was joined by Rays of Hope, among other partners.

Program Director-Pamodzi, Kamwana Muyaya, concurred with Kafera, adding that technology should be used responsibly so that children benefit from it.

“Let us watch against digital abuse so that our children are kept intact. Parents should be vigilant and make sure that children watch material that benefits them”.

Mphatso Mwango, a nine year old girl who is in standard six and aspires to be a physician, urged her fellow children to report anyone who perpetrates violation and abuse of their rights.

The commemoration began with a big walk from Chinsapo to Likuni, which was followed by many activities by pupils, including drama, singing, speeches and dances, among other performances.

The activities, according to organizers, were meant to send a clear message that children have rights that ought to be protected.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!