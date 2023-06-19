Karonga road accident claims 6 lives

Six people have died while others are in hospital treated with different degrees of injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on Sunday at Mlare Trading Centre in Karonga.

Director of Health and Social Services David Sibale said those receiving treatment, four are critically ill but stable.

According to a police report issued by Karonga Police publicist, George Mulewa, the accident involved a 10 toner Scania lorry registration DZ 2986 driven by Isaac Simfukwe and was coming from Karonga Boma heading to Mlare for a funeral ceremony with 50 passengers on board.

The statement read in part: “These passengers were going to Mlare in the district for funeral ceremony and upon arrival at Mlare area, the front tyre burst which resulted into the vehicle overturning upside down.

“Four people died on the spot due to severe head injuries and fractures while others are receiving treatment at Karonga District Hospital”.

Mulewa further says that three of the deceased have been identified as Lenford Munthali, 39, Rachel Munthali, 33 and Makhumbo Kalolokesha, 40 all from Karonga district

The development comes barely few weeks after another deadly accident at Tenende Hills along the Chitipa-Karonga Road claimed lives of 25 people.

Meanwhile, police in the district are asking members of the public to visit Karonga District mortuary through Karonga Police Station to identify the other deceased if they suspect that their relatives were going to Mlare funeral ceremony on the stated motor vehicle are missing.

