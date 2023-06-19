Motorists protest over roadblock

June 19, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Some motorists blocked the Mzimba- Manyamula earth road on Monday to force police officers remove a roadblock which they mounted on the road.
The protests follow a recent incident in which a mother lost a child who was very sick, after police officers manning the roadblock on the road, could not let a car they were in pass before paying a fine.

Blocked Mzimba- Manyamula earth road 
Leader of the motorists, Charles Chisi said they want the roadblock to be removed and officers to stop collecting K10000 from drivers.
Chisi said they will present their petition at Mzimba police to register their disappointment with the officers misconduct on this road.
Meanwhile the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has commenced investigations into what happened for the traffic police to detain a vehicle which was carrying a sick child who eventually died at Mtambalika road block in the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Police arrest man behind fake IG Facebook account

Police in Lilongwe have arrested 26-year old man on suspicion that he created a face book account bearing the name...

Close