Motorists protest over roadblock

Some motorists blocked the Mzimba- Manyamula earth road on Monday to force police officers remove a roadblock which they mounted on the road.

The protests follow a recent incident in which a mother lost a child who was very sick, after police officers manning the roadblock on the road, could not let a car they were in pass before paying a fine.

Leader of the motorists, Charles Chisi said they want the roadblock to be removed and officers to stop collecting K10000 from drivers.

Chisi said they will present their petition at Mzimba police to register their disappointment with the officers misconduct on this road.

Meanwhile the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has commenced investigations into what happened for the traffic police to detain a vehicle which was carrying a sick child who eventually died at Mtambalika road block in the district.

