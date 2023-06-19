Police arrest man behind fake IG Facebook account

Police in Lilongwe have arrested 26-year old man on suspicion that he created a face book account bearing the name of Inspector General of police Meryln Yolamu which he allegedly used to dupe people of money.

A statement from the police say detectives from Cyber Crime Unit at National Police Headquarters have arrested Innocent Kananji.

The statement says Kananji was allegedly using the account to dupe unsuspecting youths of money amounting to K150,000 on the pretext that he would recruit them into the Malawi Police Service.

Police investigations have also revealed that the suspect has different 13 Facebook accounts most of them bearing female names and pictures which are also investigated, the statement says.

He will appear in court soon to answer the charge of cyber spamming contrary to Section 91 of Electronic Transaction and Cyber Security Act of 2016, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Police Service is calling upon any individuals who have fallen prey to the scam to report to their nearest police.

The suspect comes from Andasani village, T/A Sawali in Balaka District.

