NBS Bank opens branch in Mchinji  to ease cross- border transactions

NBS Bank, dubbed the red brigade, has opened a branch in the western border district of Mchinji district to serve better travellers between neighbouring Zambia and Malawi in a bid to utilise the newly opened Mchinji-Mwami One-stop Border Post.

Earlier last week, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera and his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema opened the One Stop Border Post saying it will enhance trade bilateral relations between the two countries.

NBS Bank Chief Operating Officer, Shadreck Chikusilo, the new branch will bring the banking services closer to the people.

“We feel it’s our responsibility to serve Malawians. Knowing that at every border there are a lot of financial transactions taking place, as a Bank we thought it wise that we provide that convenience to the nation.

“So we have got service points and a full branch. All banking services will be available to our customers and also we will be serving the community around here because the branch that we have opened inside is open even to people that are not travelling,” he said.

Chikusilo further added that the facility provides the convenience to the customers since it will be operational 24 hours.

Chikusiro said: “One of the deterrents to the saving culture is the distance that people have to travel to get to the place where they can bank the money.

“The essence of us making these banking facilities closer to the people is actually to encourage the aspect of saving, but we are also bringing that convenience so that issues of security and comfort as you see that we are right inside, a secure area, so everybody should feel safe to come here anytime.”

“This place is open 24 hours and we are making banking service provisions at the same time so that people can utilise these services throughout the day and even at the time of their convenience later after the daytime,” added Chikusiro.