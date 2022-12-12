Southern Bottlers finally changes name to Castel Malawi Distribution Limited

Castel Malawi Brewery Limited has announced that it has finally completed a name change from Southern Bottlers Limited to Castel Distribution Limited, months after selling its soft drink business to Coca Cola Beverages.

A notice placed in the country’s two national newspapers signed by the company’s Head of Legal and Company Secretary, Chipiliro Kauka said the change will not affect the shareholding or corporate structure of the company.

“A new Certificate of Incorporation on change of name of the Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies on 29th November 2022 under Registration Number COYR-K901ABA. The sole Shareholder of the Company remains Castel Malawi Limited,” she said.

The notice also indicates that the change has not affected its Head Office and contact details, and will continue to operate various distribution centres for sale of its products throughout the country.

