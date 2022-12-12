Zampira promo makes two millionaires in Kasungu and Karonga 

TNM Plc, the long-time sponsor of the top flight league, TNM Super League, has conducted the grand draw of Zampira promotion that has seen two supporters winning a whopping K2 million each.

Kasungu-based Joseph Banda and Karonga-based Mirriam Msukwa — both supporters of Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club — emerged overall winners of the promotion that was launched in August this year.

Skeptical at first when contacted through her mobile phone, Msukwa exclaimed with joy when indeed confirmed she had won and thanked TNM for the promotion, saying she will use the money to start up her own business.

“I don’t do anything, I just stay home but I now have capital for business. I will invest the money to sustain me and my family,” she said.

Recognising the innovation by TNM through Zampira as life changing, Joseph Banda hailed the long-term sponsor for implementing the promotion.

“I thank God because for wining the promotion. Zampira is a platform where we supporters feel more engaged with the elite league,” he said.

Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the 2022 episode of the promotion, saying it has accomplished its goal.

“As a sponsor of the Super League, we use Zampira to create excitement and connect with the super league fans,” Jonazi said. “Throughout the promotion, fans have been winning various exciting prizes, we were happy to see such overwhelming participation.

“TNM, as a soccer-passionate brand, our constant aspiration is to develop football on and off the pitch through TNM Super League. As such we provide a rare engagement experience to our supporters who bring an extra vibe to the game.”

Jonazi added that TNM is excited to fulfil its commitment towards engaging and exciting soccer fans through Zampira promotion.

“The promotion has proven to be one of the most exciting fan engagement initiatives this season recognizing the role fans play in the beautiful game of football. Today we have made two millionaires and many others have won various cash prizes,” he said.

The telco has reaffirmed its commitment to continue with the innovations that enhance football development in the country.

“Our wish is to see football contributing more to the economic development of the country and making strides worldwide,” Jonazi said.

In the 2022 season of Zampira, TNM changed format and prizes of the promotion as two supporters won the K1 million each while every month, one lucky fan pocketed K500,000 and every week TNM gave out K5,000 worth of airtime to 100 winners.

The promotion produced a total of 888 winners, who shared prizes worth K10.8 million.

There was also Player of the Month awards of K100,000 while in Daily Questions category, four supporters won K50,000 each every month.

