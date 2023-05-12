NBS Bank shines at Bankers Sports Day

NBS Bank plc reigned supreme during this year’s Bankers Sports Day after recently scooping 12 medals from various sports disciplines in Lilongwe.

The ‘Red Brigade’ men’s and women’s football teams won gold medals on top of producing the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in both sports disciplines.

In men’s football, the MVP went to Noel Mindano while in women the MVP was Jacqueline Kalusa.

The squash team also produced gold and silver medals with the Head of ICT Chinga Chaguluka winning gold and Henry Najira winning silver medals.

In netball, the NBS Bank team managed to scoop the silver medal.

In Cycling, Augustine Mughogho won the gold medal for NBS Bank while Kondanani Nkotima finished third to claim a bronze medal.

The Volleyball team also managed a bronze medal after finishing third.

NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer was elated with the performance of his staff members and commended them for showing commitment to ‘being winners in all aspects of life’.

“We are winning both on book and off book. On-book, I recently talked about our 2022 results which were above 146% the previous year and ‘off the book’ is what we achieved at the Banker’s Sports Day in Lilongwe.”

“My pride in the team not only comes from the wins but from realizing the willingness and dedication of all the teams that brought home medals. It shows a love for the brand that is not only demonstrated in the office but outside of it as well,” said Ngwenya.

For the first time, this year’s Bankers Sports Day took place in Lilongwe at the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Sports Complex where staff from all Banks in the country showcased their physical prowess through various sporting disciplines.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!