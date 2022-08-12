NBS Bank sponsors Junior Golf Tourney 

Listed leading commercial bankers, NBS Bank has organized a junior golf tournament to be played at the Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) on Sunday.

NBS Bank plc Head of Marketing and Customer Experience Tamanda Longwe said the Bank felt compared to supporting the junior golfers with a tournament as it believes in nurturing talent of youths.

“NBS Bank is already into mentorship of young girls and boys through our partnership with Shaping Our Future Foundation and in line with this, we’d like to nurture the junior golfers in the sport which the Bank has long since supported. They are the future of golf in Malawi,” said Longwe.

She also said the young golfers will have a surprise special guest on the day to motivate them to do well in the sport.

BSC Golf Captain Chimwemwe Chimwaza commended NBS Bank plc for the sponsorship of the junior golf tournament.

“The game of golf complements child development very well. It teaches planning, patience, discipline and many other values. The children really enjoy having a tournament and this is the first time this year they will have their tournament sponsored.”

“We as Blantyre Sports Club Golf section are very excited to have NBS Bank headlining this event and it shows how much the Red Brigade (NBS Bank) cares about making a difference.

This gesture must not be taken lightly and all the children and parents are looking forward to a great golfing day,” said Chimwaza.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!