NBM customers win VIP Kizz Daniel concert tickets

At least five National Bank of Malawi (NBM) customers have won VIP tickets to the Nigerian afro-beats prodigy Kizz Daniel concert through the on-going ‘Transact and Win NBM Kizz Daniel promotion.

Speaking during the second draw of the promotion in Blantyre on Tuesday, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said the Bank is impressed with the response of the customers in the promotion ahead of the concert.

“Our key objective with this partnership is to promote use of our digital platforms and in this particular promotion; our customers stand a chance of winning tickets to the Kizz Daniel Concert if they transact using their NBM plc card at any NBM plc POS device nationwide ,” said Hiwa.

“An analysis of the transactions reveals an increase in usage, which we will work to sustain as they come to appreciate the freedom that comes with not having to carry cash around when shopping,” added Hiwa.

NBM plc recently announced a partnership with Epic Lifestyle ahead of the Kizz Daniel Concert which will take place in Lilongwe on the 27th of August.

During the draw on Tuesday, five people won VIP tickets. Those who won the tickets are Khama Chibwana, Kundai Mbawala, Madalitso Nyanjagha, Mateso Kazembe and Naibiao Chen.

Last week, during the first promotion draw, another five people won standard tickets to the concert.

Hiwa added that apart from the ‘Transact and win promotion’, customers who are buying their tickets to the concert using other NBM plc digital platforms – Mo626 ice, Mo Pay and POS will enjoy massive discounts that range between K15,000 to K5000 depending on the type of ticket purchased.

