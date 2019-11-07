NBS supports War Veterans through charity golf

In appreciating the great sacrifice of those who served the country during the two World Wars, NBS Bank joined golfers Lilongwe Golf Club for War Veterans where they sponsored a charity tournament organised by the Malawi Defence Force.

NBS’s Olivia Kadzamira, said prompted NBS to come forward and be part of the noble event is that as Malawians it is our responsibility to look out for the welfare of our elderly and more so of those who fought on our behalf for various reasons.

“We appreciate the great sacrifice of those who served our country; they are true patriots.

“NBS Bank felt that honouring our soldiers by sponsoring this golf would be not only a responsible thing but also a patriotic one.

“Secondly, many members of the MDF are long-standing customer of NBS Bank with over 10 years of banking with us and we recognise them as our key customer with whom we would like to continue building a strong relationship.

“We had golfers traveling from different districts in order to support this initiative and it also had golfers from other countries like Tanzania People’s Defence Force.

“The golf was in aid of raising funds towards maintaining housing currently accommodating them and to cater for their basic needs,” Kadzamira said.

There were 80 Golfers who attended and each team of two players contributed K300,000. The target was to raise K12 million.

NBS Bank contributed the assorted trophies and prizes that were given to the winners such as gift vouchers of various amounts of money depending on the category that they won.

On the sporting side, the team of Justice Ken Manda & Charles Mvula were the champions with Limbani Banda & Chrispin Kadzera as runners-up while Medson Roka & William Nuka were third.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :