Mangochi gospel singer Shupo announces his wedding day

After dating for close to three years, Mangochi-based fast arising upcoming gospel musician Shupo Siwande has announced Saturday, 9th November, 2019 as a day that he is expected to exchange vows in a holy matrimony with his fiancée Alice Kondowe.

As an artist, in his newly released songs Shupo has brought a new touch of diversity which people in the gospel circles had been missing.

The officiation will take place at Revival Church of all Nations from 7:00 o’clock in the morning and Man of God General Prophet Themba Jere is the one expected to bless the wedding and there after a reception at Wiyule Gardens, along Likuni road in the capital Lilongwe.

Shupo told Nyasa Times that he will be a happiest man in the world and that he will not regret marrying Alice, Describing her as a woman who deserves nothing but the best from him.

“This is the great day that I am waiting for and I am excited to take Alice as my one and only, I am telling you she will not regret choosing me as her husband”, Said Shupo.

On her part Alice said considering the time they have been dating, Shupo is a man who knows how to respect a woman despite that he is also loving and caring.

Shupo Siwande comes from David Siwande Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kampingo Siwande in Mzimba district while Alice Kondowe comes from Chinkhowole Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwasisya in Nkhatabay District.

