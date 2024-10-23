NCD Alliance Malawi calls for collaboration to fight against NCDs in the country 

The growing attention from authorities and an increase in resource allocation for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) hold great potential to improve efforts in controlling the NCDs.

And enhancing these efforts further would accelerate progress in combating NCDs across the country. This has been revealed during this years Global Week for Action on NCDs, held from October 15 to 22, 2024, where the commemoration happened at Kasiya Community Ground on Monday in Lilongwe.

It came to light that Malawi continues to experience an increase in NCD cases, leading to a number of deaths due to lack of awareness of these diseases.

The NCD Alliance has urged the government and other relevant stakeholders to enhance awareness and advocacy for NCDs, especially targeting those living in rural areas.

The focus is on sensitising people about prevention and treatment strategies related to NCDs.

Kefasi Banda, a member of the NCD Alliance said that the global week for action on NCDs aims to ensure that communities are well-informed about NCD prevention and management.

He therefore said there is a critical need for increased attention and action to reduce the prevalence of non-communicable diseases in the country.

“There is no doubt that we have the commitment and solutions to create a healthier world for all and making this a crucial moment for government and decision makers to turn intent to action. We have precious little time to get it right but the fourth UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs in 2025 is where pledges must become reality and it’s time to move from words to action on NCDs together, we can spark the necessary change for NCDs, IT’S TIME TO LEAD,” said Banda.

“So today, here at Kasiya, we wanted to bring notice to the community that NCDs need action and attention even in rural areas. Obviously there is information gap that’s why we even brought primary health care facilities leadership at the function to signify that collective efforts will help to move from intent to action by all stakeholders,” explained Banda.

Dr. Deborah Katete, the Senior Medical Officer at Kabudula Community Hospital, called for collaboration among stakeholders and development partners to support health workers in the fight against NCDs.

She stressed that such collaborative efforts could lead to better health outcomes in rural communities across the country.

“We are here to raise awareness about non communicable diseases as well as our health workers providing free screening for hypertension and diabetes ensuring that individuals at risk were referred to local health centers for further assistance,” said Katete.

Katete added, “the participants received essential information about NCDs which can significantly enhance their health-seeking behaviours and overall well-being.”

Meanwhile, Group Village Headman Khongoni in Lilongwe encouraged all traditional authorities, senior chiefs, chiefs, and leaders to play a proactive role in combatting NCDs by raising awareness at various social gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, rallies, religious events, and other community gatherings.

“This event has come at right time because people are now able to know that non communicable diseases cannot transmit from one person to another person. Am appealing to all Malawian to go and test for non communicable diseases in doing so we are going to prevent everyone in the country,” said Khongoni.

Lived Experience individuals like Chinkhulupiro Ng’ombe from Blantyre based Cancer Survivors Quest and Spencer Hamilton from Kasiya, Lilongwe, emphasized the importance of all Malawians and leaders taking responsibility for raising awareness about NCDs.

They believe that increased awareness can contribute to a reduction in NCD cases in the country.

During the event, over 200 people were tested for high blood pressure, with 56 people testing positive.

Those diagnosed were advised to seek further assistance at healthcare facilities for necessary attention and care.

