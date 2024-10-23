Reggae legend Burning Spear arriving tomorrow to ignite Malawi

Excitement is reaching fever pitch as reggae icon Burning Spear, born Winston Rodney, is confirmed to arrive in Malawi tomorrow ahead of his much-anticipated performance at Civo Stadium this Saturday. Local coordinators of the Burning Spear One People Africa Tour, including Sound Addicts Live and Born Afrikan Productions, are gearing up for an unforgettable experience.

Burning Spear will touch down at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe at 3 PM, accompanied by his band of 18 members. Sound Addicts Live founder, Shadreck Kalukusha, has invited fans to join a celebratory procession from the airport, marking the reggae legend’s first visit to Malawi. “We want everyone to be part of this special moment as we welcome one of the greatest voices of reggae music,” Kalukusha stated.

For those eager to engage more personally with the artist, an exclusive Meet and Greet session is scheduled for Friday at Sunbird Capital in Lilongwe. This intimate event is limited to just 100 guests, offering fans the chance to take photos with Burning Spear and enjoy some acoustic performances. Tickets for the Meet and Greet are priced at K250,000 and include a gourmet three-course meal, making it a unique opportunity for devoted fans.

The main event promises to be a spectacular showcase of Burning Spear’s legendary sound, which has spanned over five decades and includes more than 20 recorded albums and multiple Grammy Awards. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance through Mpamba and kwenye.com, with prices starting at K15,000. Tickets at the door will be available for K25,000, while VIP experiences are priced at K50,000 in advance and K80,000 at the door. Corporate tables are also available for K1 million.

According to the South Africa-based Born Afrikan Productions, the groundwork for this concert has been meticulously laid, and the feedback from Malawians has been overwhelmingly positive. “We can feel the excitement building, and we are committed to making this a show to remember,” said a representative.

As anticipation mounts, fans are urged to mark their calendars for what promises to be a historic night of reggae music, culture, and community in Malawi. With Burning Spear’s rich legacy and profound musical influence, this concert is not just an event; it’s a celebration of a genre that has touched hearts and transcended borders. Don’t miss the chance to witness reggae history in the making!