Aford’s game of hide and seek: The unofficial endorsement of DPP

In a puzzling twist of political maneuvers, the Alliance for Democracy (Aford) appears to be playing a high-stakes game of hide and seek regarding its endorsements of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika as the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming 2025 General Elections. As senior Aford members publicly throw their support behind Mutharika, the party’s official stance remains shrouded in ambiguity, leading to rising tensions and speculation.

Aford spokesperson Annie Amatullah Maluwa insists that these endorsements are mere expressions of personal opinion, distancing the party from any formal alliance with the DPP. “We are waiting for our National Executive Committee to determine our path forward,” she stated. But the reality on the ground tells a different story. Senior Aford officials have been spotted at DPP rallies, openly championing Mutharika, suggesting a rift between official party communication and the actions of its members.

Political analysts are quick to point out the contradiction. Joseph Chunga, an expert in Malawian politics, argues that it’s highly unlikely these endorsements are simply personal whims. “These are not just ordinary members; they hold significant roles within Aford. Their actions suggest deeper discussions within the party about future alliances,” Chunga explains. This raises questions about whether Aford is attempting to have it both ways—capitalizing on the DPP’s support while publicly maintaining a façade of neutrality.

Chrispin Mphande adds fuel to the fire by suggesting that Aford’s current strategy might be a tactical ploy to gauge public sentiment while secretly negotiating its position. “All these parties know they can’t go it alone in the upcoming elections. Aford might be testing the waters to see where they can get the most support,” he notes. However, this leaves many party loyalists bewildered and questioning their leaders’ integrity.

In the 2019 elections, Aford formed an alliance with the UTM Party, which became part of the Tonse Alliance in 2020. This history of shifting allegiances makes their current indecision even more suspect. Are they genuinely weighing their options, or are they afraid to commit to a course of action, hoping to keep their doors open for potential favors from both the DPP and other opposition parties?

Maluwa claims that Aford is on amicable terms with all opposition parties, but this vague stance feels more like a strategy to hedge bets rather than a genuine commitment to coalition-building. As endorsements pour in from influential Aford figures, the question remains: is the party truly standing by its values, or is it playing a dangerous game that could alienate its base?

With 2025 on the horizon, Aford’s strategy could have lasting implications. As they continue this game of hide and seek, party loyalty and public trust hang in the balance. Voters are left to wonder: will Aford eventually step out of the shadows and take a definitive stand, or will it remain lost in the fog of indecision, risking everything in the pursuit of power? The clock is ticking, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!