UTM K20m nomination fees wasn’t ratified by NEC: Is Njawala misleading the public?

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) Party finds itself embroiled in a significant controversy surrounding proposed nomination fees for its upcoming elective convention, with allegations of misinformation coming from within its ranks. This situation raises serious questions about transparency and internal governance, particularly regarding statements made by party spokesperson Felix Njawala.

The focal point of discontent stems from the announcement of K20 million nomination fees for presidential aspirants, which have sparked outrage among some party officials who claim that these fees were never properly discussed or ratified by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Instead, the decision appears to have been made unilaterally by the Central Executive Committee (CEC), a move that has ignited frustration among party members.

During an appearance on Times Radio, Njawala defended the proposed nomination fees, stating that they were a necessary component of the party’s fundraising efforts to cover the K300 million budget for the convention.

He asserted that all participants in the CEC meeting, including interim party president and State Vice President Michael Usi, had agreed to the fees, emphasizing, “That’s what the meeting agreed. I cannot understand the context in which he was saying this wasn’t agreed.”

However, multiple sources within the party have contested this claim, asserting that the NEC was not consulted or given the opportunity to endorse the fees.

Earlier this week, Usi said there was no way people that wanted to contest for the presidency would part ways with K20 million, vowing that that would not happen.

A senior party official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed bewilderment over the lack of communication, stating, “There was no discussion or agreement on these fees within the NEC. It’s crucial for the party to respect its structures to maintain unity.”

Moses Mlenga, UTM’s regional governor for the North and a member of the NEC, said CEC’s propositions were only read out before the NEC but none was deliberated on.

“Our constitution is very clear on what should happen with CEC resolutions or proposals. NEC is supposed to discuss such and either adopt or reject issues. None of this was deliberated in the NEC, which is totally wrong and unprocedural. Later on, we saw the issues in the media,” Mlenga said.

This lack of endorsement raises serious questions about the validity of Njawala’s assertions.

Political and governance expert Wonderful Mkhutche has suggested that the ongoing discord reflects a deeper issue of dual authority within the party. “This is why Usi is finding it hard to lead the party and be recognized as the leader,” he remarked. The division is further complicated by the presence of several presidential aspirants, each of whom could exacerbate the fractures within the party.

As the UTM prepares for its critical NEC meeting, the ramifications of this controversy may extend beyond internal governance. The apparent deception regarding the nomination fees could alienate party members and undermine the party’s credibility, particularly if Njawala’s statements are proven to be misleading.

The upcoming meeting is expected to address these issues head-on, providing a platform for party members to voice their concerns and seek clarification on the nomination fee situation. As discontent brews within the ranks, the UTM faces a crucial test of its unity and integrity. Will the party rectify its course, or will it continue to grapple with the fallout of miscommunication and discord? Only time will tell.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!