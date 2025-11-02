NCD Alliance Malawi extends breast cancer awareness to secondary schools

The Non Communicable Diseases Alliance Malawi (NCDAMW) has extended its breast cancer awareness sessions to secondary schools, with Nsaru and Kasiya Secondary Schools being the first beneficiaries of the initiative.

The initiative is part of the breast cancer awareness month under the NCDs Advocacy Institute Accelerator Grant (2023–2026). The sessions are aimed at promoting early prevention, empowering students with knowledge about breast cancer, and encouraging healthy lifestyle practices to reduce future NCD risks.

Dr. Debora Katete and Mr. Noel Mlongoti, both from Kabudula Hospital, facilitated the health talks, emphasizing the importance of early screening, regular self-breast examinations and maintaining healthy habits.

The students actively participated by asking questions and sharing their views, showing great interest in learning more about cancer prevention.

The activity contributed to the strengthening of youth engagement in supporting national and global efforts toward sustainable NCD prevention and control as well as becoming advocated in their communities against NCDs.

The Alliance will also expand the breast cancer awareness sessions and health talks to Kabudula Community Day Secondary School (CDSS), Malembo CDSS, and Kabuthu CDSS in Traditional Authorities Kabudula and Khongoni in Lilongwe.

The health talks will also assist the students in sharing adequate knowledge of breast cancer and encouraging early detection within the communities they come from.

