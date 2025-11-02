Vice President Jane Ansah champions early breast cancer screening, donates K2 million to awareness campaign

Vice President Justice Dr. Jane Ansah has called on Malawians to prioritize early cancer screening as a crucial step in safeguarding their health and saving lives.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Saturday during the Queens in Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, Dr. Ansah urged people to seek medical help at the earliest signs of illness, stressing that early detection significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and survival.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to intensifying breast cancer awareness campaigns, extending beyond women to include entire communities.

“Knowledge is power,” she said. “By learning more about cancer, its signs, and the available treatments, we empower ourselves to act early. It is only through awareness and regular screening that we can improve our chances of recovery.”

The Vice President emphasized that government efforts are focused on ensuring that all districts in Malawi have accessible cancer screening services. This, she said, would ease the financial and logistical burdens faced by patients who currently travel long distances to access diagnostic and treatment facilities.

As a cancer survivor herself, Dr. Ansah’s advocacy carried a deeply personal tone. She donated K2 million to Diaries of a Young Lady, the organizers of the Queens in Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, in support of their efforts to raise public awareness about breast cancer.

In her remarks, Maud Mwamasungula, the Executive Director for Women’s Coalition Against Cancer (WOCACA), underscored that cancer in Malawi is not only a health crisis but also a socio-economic and moral challenge that affects countless families.

Mwamasungula urged the government to decentralize cancer diagnostic and treatment services, ensuring that quality care is available in every district.

“We appeal to the Ministry of Health and its partners to invest in training, supporting, and retaining skilled oncologists, because without human capacity, even the best equipment cannot save lives,” she said.

One of the cancer survivors, Rachel Ntaba, shared her personal journey, emphasizing the importance of regular screening and adherence to medical advice.

“Twenty-eight years ago, I was diagnosed with uterine cancer, and later in 2020, I faced breast cancer,” Ntaba revealed. “I had to fight through both, and what matters most is following your doctor’s guidance and believing that you can overcome.”

The event began at Kamuzu Central Hospital, where organizers donated food and non-food items to the Breast Cancer Ward at the hospital’s Cancer Centre, symbolizing solidarity with patients undergoing treatment.

The Queens in Pink Awareness Walk drew participants from diverse backgrounds — survivors, health professionals, and supporters — all united in the message that early detection saves lives and that every Malawian deserves access to quality cancer care.

