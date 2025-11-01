Sparc Systems Donates K10 Million to Support Medical Care at Beit CURE Malawi

Sparc Systems Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to improving community health and well-being through a K10 million donation to Beit CURE Children’s Hospital in Blantyre.

The donation, presented on Friday at the hospital, will support Beit CURE’s mission to provide specialized medical treatment and compassionate care to vulnerable children across Malawi.

Esnor Ward, Country Manager for Sparc Systems Malawi, led the official handover alongside the Sparc Systems team. Also present were members of Beit CURE Malawi’s management, led by Executive Director Dr. Rhoda Kriek, who praised Sparc Systems for its generosity and continued commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Speaking during the presentation, Ward said the company’s support reflects its belief in giving back to society.

“Our contribution is not just a donation—it is an investment in the future of seven children, in hope, mobility, and the simple but profound joy of a healed child. At Sparc Systems, true success is measured not only by business growth but by the positive impact we make in our community,” she said.

A representative from Beit CURE Malawi expressed gratitude for the partnership, saying:

“We are deeply grateful to Sparc Systems for this generous support. Corporate partnerships like these make it possible for us to provide life-changing surgeries and care for Malawi’s most vulnerable children.”

The donation forms part of Sparc Systems’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Community Health Empowerment initiatives, underscoring the company’s drive to create lasting social impact beyond the technology sector.

Through such efforts, Sparc Systems continues to demonstrate that innovation and compassion can work hand in hand to build healthier, stronger communities.

