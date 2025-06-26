NCD mortality stands at 32%, govt implementing double-edged interventions to tame the scourge

The Government of Malawi, through the Minister of Health, has engaged an extra gear in the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) following revelations that the mortality rate from the scourge has reached 32 percent.

Acting Deputy Director for Curative Medical and Rehabilitation Services responsible for NCDs and Mental Health, Hastings Chiumia, made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday when he presided over the capacity-building session for journalists on mental health and NCDs.

The ministry organized the session in collaboration with NCD Alliance Malawi through the Advocacy Institute Accelerator 2025 Project, which is being financially supported by the NCD Alliance Global.

The capacity building session, which attracted fournalists from Nation Publications Limited (NPL), Nyasa Times, Malawi News Agency (MANA), Capital FM, MIimi Radio, Radio Alinafe and Nkhoma Synod Radio, was aimed at strengthening advocacy efforts and mobilize resources for NCD prevention and care.

In his presentation, Chiumia outlined key interventions the ministry has already undertaken to eliminate the diseases, citing establishment of the WHO Package of Essential Non-Communicable Disease Interventions (WHOPEN),Construction and decentralization of NCD clinics across the country, training of medical personnel in NCD management, expansion to over 200 NCD clinics nationwide, Ongoing scale-up of NCD diagnosis and treatment services.

He acknowledged the barriers the ministry is facing to integrate and upscale service delivery in the NCD sector, but lamented that old infrastructure is hindering the progress.

He, however, assured that the ministry is already spearheading efforts to address such challenges.

“Currently, the m is working with 12 district councils to implement these efforts, targeting both common and complex NCD conditions,” said Chiumia.

Vice Chairperson of the NCD Alliance Malawi, Samuel Kumwanje, described the media engagement session as a vital step in raising awareness and advocating for improved financing.

Kumwanje revealed plans to roll out an Acceleration Project, set to run for three years, with funding from the global NCD Alliance.

He therefore emphasized the need for multi-sectoral collaboration to address financial gaps, promote community engagement, and improve care and support for those affected.

The project contributes to the Malawian government’s commitment to the effective implementation of NCD-related policies, focusing on prevention, treatment, care, support, and health system strengthening.

Currently key partners supporting the initiative, namely the World Health Organization (WHO), World Diabetes Foundation, Partners in Health, UNICEF and UNFPA, among others.

Other presenters at the media capacity building session were Francis Mkwenembera of the Kamuzu Central Hospital, Dr. Tommy Mthepheya, Head of Department – Mental Health) and NCD nurse at Kamuzu Central Hospital, Madalitso Malambo.

