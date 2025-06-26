Chithyola to Youth: “This Is Your Time—Lead the Change”

Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda has urged Malawian youth to rise and claim their rightful place in shaping the country’s future, declaring that the era of symbolic inclusion is over and that this is the time for youth-led development.

Speaking during a high-level panel at the Youth Summit for Democracy and Human Rights organised by Youth and Society (YAS) in Lilongwe on Thursday, Chithyola Banda said the government is deliberately creating policies and programs to empower young people as drivers of economic transformation—not passive participants.

“The government is walking the talk. Through instruments like the K2 billion Youth Innovation Fund and tax incentives for youth-led enterprises, we are building a launchpad for youth entrepreneurship,” he said.

“The future belongs to those who are bold enough to solve problems—and our youth are ready.”

He stressed the need for innovation in value chains that can diversify the economy and boost foreign exchange, urging young people to look beyond traditional agriculture and into areas like agri-processing, digital markets, and climate-smart technologies.

Chithyola Banda’s remarks came as part of a broader conversation on youth engagement in governance, democracy, and national development—an area in which young Malawians are increasingly stepping up.

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale also praised the growing interest of youth in agriculture, calling it a sign of hope for the country’s economic resilience.

“Young people are no longer asleep. They are asking the right questions and stepping into spaces that were once closed to them,” Kawale said.

“This summit is more than talk—it is action, and we must match their energy with support.”

Kawale acknowledged that while the government has laid the groundwork through youth-focused agricultural programs, challenges like access to information and finance remain barriers that must be overcome.

Meanwhile, Economics Association of Malawi (ECAMA) President Bertha Bangara Chikadza called for reforms in macroeconomic policy to unlock the full potential of youth entrepreneurship.

“The policy environment must be reviewed. It currently works against the very people we are trying to empower,” she said.

“ECAMA will take a more active oversight role to ensure the youth agenda is not just lip service.”

The summit—bringing together young leaders, civil society, and government officials—offered a powerful platform for the youth to present ideas, voice concerns, and co-create solutions for inclusive national development.

From funding to reforms, one message rang clear: Malawi’s youth are not the leaders of tomorrow—they are the leaders of now.

