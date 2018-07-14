Nchalo turn up in Lilongwe:Held by KB

Amid the uncertainty surrounding their trip to Lilongwe, Nchalo United FC Saturday afternoon showed up against Kamuzu Barracks (KB) at Civo Stadium, where they nearly bagged full points against the soldiers in their first TNM Super League task of the week in the capital city.

Featuring a youthful side blended with some little experience, the Lower Shire giants started the match impressively, exposing cracks in the soldiers’ ranks.

The cane growers could have been three or four up by the break had they been clinical in front of goal.

They only got what they deserved two minutes after the resumption, when experienced striker Cuthbert Sinetre headed home from close range as a brilliant exchange of passes culminated into a cross by Onesmo Mbendera.

KB fought tooth and nail after trailing the youngsters and were rewarded in the 86th minute, when Samuel Chiponda headed in a cross from substitute Chimwemwe Chisambi.

KB assistant coach Ted Kalinda expressed diappointment with the result, which cost his side two valuable points.

“Playing at home, we were supposed to collect two points but we never played our usual game. We tried to come back in the second half but it was too late,” said Kalinda.

Nchalo coach McDonald Yobe lamented the missed scoring opportunities by his young charges and hoped for a better result against Civil Sporting FC in their last assignment of the week on Sunday.

The coach refused to dwell on the administrative problems that caused a cloud of uncertainty regarding the team’s availability for the remaing second round games.

“Those are administrative issues, which are being handled by the executive but on the technical side we are working as normal,” said Yobe.

