Govt decision to construct new tomb for Chakufwa Chihana draws mixed reactions

Government decision to construct what president Peter Mutharika said a state of the art mausoleum for fallen hero and democracy icon Chakufwa Chihana’s has drawn mixed reactions in the north as some section of society say this is just campaign ploy.

A number of people on social media platforms say why has it taken that long to construct the mausoleum for Chihana, touted the father of democracy in Malawi.

“This is the great man who sacrificed his life just to bring democracy in Malawi and here we are, we have the democracy he fought for yet he is still lying in a bush,” said one face booker in a post.

Another one says the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) simply wants to galvanise votes from the north.

President Peter Mutharika said this week that his government is set to construct the state of the art mausoleum to the fallen as a tribute for the wonderful job Chihana’s did to dismantle the one party state and bring Malawians democracy.

But Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Frank Mwenifumbo welcomed the government gesture, saying it is better late than never.

This is a new chapter, the government has now opened a new page maybe this follows the prayers on Republic Day when the clergy asked Malawians to embrace the spirit of diversity,” said Mwenifumbo.

He also asked the government to take care and give a role to Chihana’s widow Christina, whom he described as a highly educated woman.

In the last seating of parliament, Mwenifumbo asked the government to construct the mausoleum, saying Chihana was lying in a bush not ideal for a gigantic freedom fighter.

In her response, minister of Civic Education and Culture Grace Chiumia said the government was ready with the money for the construction of the mausoleum only that his son, Enoch Chihana was blocking the construction.

However, some people on social media platforms say the government could have recognised the selflessness of Chihana if the Mzuzu Nkhata Bay road was named after him.

The road has named it Arthur Peter Mutharika Highway, decision that has ignited anger among Malawians.

Mutharika said the mausoleum would be constructed at the same place where he is lying as the family has refused to extract his remains to another place as this was against the culture and tradition.

