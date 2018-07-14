Justice is expensive in Malawi, says EU ambassador to Malawi

European ambassador to Malawi Marchel Gerrmann says justice is not only expensive in Malawi but hard to find.

Gerrmann, who leaves the country in a few days time after the end of his tour of mission, said this on Friday during the launch of Chilungamo Justice program aimed at reaching out to the millions of Malawi who seek justice but never finds it

“We need to reach out to the poor people who want justice but never gets it. Justice in Malawi is not only expensive but hard to find,” he said.

Minister of Justice an Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu said he was baffled to meet a man who had been jailed for 36 months for merely stealing s bicycle.

“This was miscarriage of justice. The man could have been sent to do community work. This makes our prisons to be congested,” he said.

Judiciary registrar Agnes Patemba said the judiciary is now introducing local courts to replace traditional courts which were abolished soon after the dawn of multiparty democracy.

“Unlike the traditional courts, the local courts will be presided over by trained chairpersons. The aim of the courts is to ensure that people do not walk long distances to seek justice,” she said.

officials from Legal Aid, a government department which gives legal representation to poor people said the office will now open offices in all the districts across the country.

