Thugs break into Malawi Catholic church, beat up priests and steal

Unknown thugs have broken into Ludzi Catholic church in Mchinji, beating up priests before going away with various church property including laptops.

Police in Mchinji said the thugs broke into the church and priests dormitories in the wee hours of Saturday.

Mchinji police spokesperson Lubriano Kaitano said the police were investigating the matter, saying this is the third time in two months that the thugs have hit the church.

A vehicle which the thugs stole from the church and used to carry the stolen items has since been recovered, according to Kaitano.

