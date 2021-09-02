NCIC suspends construction projects over violation of state laws

The National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) has issued stop orders against selected construction projects spread in a number of districts across the country.

The stop orders follow revelations that the owners contravened some of the provisions of the law, policies and regulations guiding the operations of the construction industry.

A Stop Order is a legal demand to cease all employee labour at a job site due to violation of state law(s).

NCIC, which was established under the National Construction Industry (NCI) Act of Parliament (CAP 53.05 of the Laws of Malawi), is mandated to regulate, promote and develop the construction industry in Malawi, among others.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, NCIC Chief Executive Officer Linda Phiri said during its routine monitoring visits in the construction industry, the council noted a number of violation of laws governing the sector.

Phiri disclosed that, among others, the council has issued a stop order against Anthony Machite who was constructing a lodge at Lirangwe Trading Centre in Blantyre without engaging a contractor and consultant registered by the Council.

“It was also observed that traditionally/firewood cured/burnt bricks were being used for the construction works,” reads the statement in part.

Other individuals who have been affected by the exercise are Enock Likanga who was constructing a multi-purpose building in Chitawira in Blantyre without engaging services of a registered contractor and consultant, Harry Kanjuzi who engaged unregistered contractors and consultants as well for the construction of a filling station at Mwansambo Trading Centre in Nkhotakota.

The unregistered contractor was also using traditionally/firewood cured/burnt bricks for the works.

In Rumphi, the NCIC monitoring team found that the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal had engaged an unregistered contractor and consultant for the construction works of Rumphi Magistrate Court in Rumphi.

In Mangochi, NCIC found that Win-Win Garments Company engaged Meshozi Construction as a contractor, and Alpha Architects/Nam Designs as consultants.

However, after cross-checking with its register of consultants and contractors, the Council found that Meshozi Construction and Alpha Architects/Nam Designs are not registered construction firms in Malawi.

In Mangochi, NCIC found that Chitsanzo Private School of Monkey Bay had also engaged an unregistered contractor and consultant for construction works of a classroom block and an office.

Similarly, Benedicto Chambo was found to have engaged an unregistered contractor and consultant for the construction of a warehouse along the Mangochi-Monkey Bay Road.

Still in Mangochi, the Council found that Malmed Health Care Services was constructing a clinic in the district without engaging a registered contractor and consultant. It was further found that firewood cured/burnt bricks were being used for the construction works.

In Balaka, NCIC found that Joseph January was constructing shops at the Mangochi Turn Off in the district without engaging a registered contractor or a consultant for supervision services.

“The Laws of Malawi (Cap 53:05) require a client (owner of a construction project) – whether public or private, to engage contractors and consultants that are registered by the National Construction Industry Council when seeking to undertake construction works. The law further forbids the use of traditionally/firewood cured/burnt bricks on any commercial or public project. Furthermore, the law empowers NCIC to ensure that all construction works in the country are being carried out under safe conditions for all workers involved in construction works,” reads the statement in part.

“Therefore, NCIC went ahead and issued stop orders to each of the concerned construction projects/clients – stopping all construction works. They have been advised to engage duly registered contractors and consultants in order for the stop order to be lifted. Furthermore, those projects/clients who were found to be using firewood burnt bricks have been ordered to stop using firewood burnt bricks for their respective projects as another pre-condition for the lifting of their stop orders,” it adds.

The suspensions, which are indefinite and effective 31st August, 2021.

Meanwhile, NCIC has reminded stakeholders and players in the construction industry, as well as the general public to always check against its register of firms to carry out construction works in Malawi which is updated every week and published on its website (www.ncic.mw), and the Council’s Facebook Page (National Construction Industry Council-Malawi).

Phiri said where in doubt, the public and players in the industry are encouraged to verify and check with the Council by calling +265 887 829 505; or email: [email protected]

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!