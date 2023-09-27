NCST appoints Gift Kadzamira as new Director General

State-financed National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) has appointed Mrs. Gift Kadzamira as the new Director General (DG) of the Commission effective September 18, 2023.

Prior to her appointment, Kadzamira served NCST as its Director of Documentation and Information Services before being entrusted with the responsibility of Acting DG from 2022 to 2023.

“Ms Kadzamira brings with her a wealth of experience in the research and innovation management system having been in the sector for over 10 years,” reads in part a statement from NCST, signed by NCST Board Chairperson Professor Emmanuel Kaunda.

Among other qualifications, Kadzamira holds an MSc in Electronic Information Management from the Robert Gordon University of Scotland, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College.

She also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in African Leadership in ICT (ALICT) and a Diploma in Innovation, Transformation and Resilience for Sustainable Development from Lund University in Sweden.

“On behalf of the National Commission for Science and Technology, I would like to ask all the stakeholders to join me in congratulating Ms Kadzamira on her appointment and in wishing her success as she takes on this new challenge,” concludes Kaunda.

