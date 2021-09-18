NCST pumps K2 mill into ICT 2021 Expo

The National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) has pumped in a hefty K2 million into the forth coming international ICT Expo scheduled to take place from 27th to 29th September 2021 at Bingu International Convention Center.

Speaking on the sidelines of the cheque presentation ceremony, NCST Professor Elijah Wanda said the international ICT Expo 2021 provides a platform to build synergy among local and International firms to showcase innovative and diversified Products and Services and to bring together thought leaders across the entire ICT value chain to discuss solutions to policy issues as well as business.

“This sponsorship will go a long way in as far as organizing the ICT Expo is concerned,” he said.

NCST has handed over a Cheque of K2,000,000.00 to the ICT Association of Malawi 2021 Expo which will take place under the theme “Mobilizing Businesses with Digital Technologies Beyond COVID-19 Crisis” and His Excellency the President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr Lazarus Chakwera will be the Guest of Honour.

“NCST has placed ICT as one of the strategic pillar as an enabler for economic growth as also highlighted in the new vision the MW2063 agenda and our partnering with ICTAM is key as you will be able to assist in identifying and setting out ICT priority areas for research.

“The MW 2063’s dream on ICT is that ‘We shall have robust ICT infrastructure with cross country coverage of reliable and affordable fostering of technological adoption of and digital access’.

“As a country we shall have a world class digital economy that is globally competitive with among other things sound e-commerce, e-learning, e-health, and e-governance systems and that we shall promote investment in ICT infrastructure to increase digital access and technological adoption with a robust telecommunications systems that are fact and reliable,’ he said.

He further stressed that the strategic importance of science, technology and innovation (STI) has been recognized at global level as reflected in SDGs, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the African Union’s Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa 2024 (STISA-2024), the Continental Education Strategy for Africa 2016-2025 (CESA 16-25) and SADC STI protocol.

“The thematic areas for the International ICT Expo 2021 such as Smart Agriculture, Digital Health, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, and Big Data in Government, Education Technology, Robotics, and E-governance, Public Sector Innovation are indeed researchable areas that can help in solving Malawi’s societal challenges.

The thematic areas are also key in this era of the 4th Industrial Revolution, which is defined by technologies such as: artificial intelligence, Robotics, 3-D printing, Internet-of-things (IoT), User Entity and Big Data Analytics technologies, Block Chain, Nanotechnology and Quantum computing, among others.”

In his remarks, Information Technology Communications Association of Malawi (ITCAM) President Bram Fudzulani said the Expo will bring together different stakeholders in government and ICT.

“We have practical evidences that need to be reflected in our policies, We have seen Parliament using Zoom. We need to adapt and upgrade to new technologies,” Fudzulani said.

The National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) is a parastatal organisation established under the Science and Technology Act No. 16 of 2003, with a mandate to advise the government and other stakeholders on all matters on science and technology.

NCST is a lead institution in the advancement of science, technology and innovation for sustainable growth and development in Malawi.

The NCST’s mission is to promote, support, coordinate and regulate the development and application of science, technology and innovation (STI) so as to create wealth in order to improve the quality of life.

In its quest to promote and support the development and application of science, technology and innovation so as to inculcate a science and technology culture across all levels of society in the country, NCST develops and implements various strategies, initiatives and activities.

