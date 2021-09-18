Karonga District Hospital X-ray machine restored

Users of Karonga District Hospital can now afford a smile of relief following the restoration of an X-ray machine which developed a fault nine months ago.

In the absence of the machine, patients used to go to Chitipa District Hospital to access ex-ray services.

According to Director of Health and Social Services for Karonga, David Sibale, everything is back to normal and the hospital is no longer referring their patients to Chitipa for ex-ray services.

“We are now able to scan patients right here at Karonga District Hospital, and it’s good for our patients as they will no longer be spending on transport to and from Chitipa,” Sibale said.

He added that the hospital is able to assist patients in time because of the machine.

“We are able to come up with informed decisions on how best we can assist patients who require x-ray services, be it those who have been involved in accidents and others,” he said.

Lumbani Mkandawire, who was once referred to Chitipa District Hospital after he was involved in a road accident in April 2021, said he had to look for transport money to take him to Chitipa whilst in great pain.

“When I was taken to the hospital after the accident, I was told to go to Chitipa District Hospital, and had to use my own transport money.

“Now I am happy that everything is back to normal, we should be able to be treated on time and save on transport costs,” Mkandawire said.

Another Karonga resident, Angellah Mtambo, said the development will minimise the risk of losing lives of people who may need emergency x-ray services.

“Patients from distant areas were at risk of losing lives as the extra distance to Chitipa needed money and if one had no money, he or she would be stranded, and that would lead to death,” Mtambo said.

Karonga District Hospital has a catchment area of about 380, 000 people.

