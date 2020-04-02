Ndawa given one-year extension as Civo coach

Coach Frnaco Ndawa has signed a one-year contract extension at Civil Service Football Club that would see him remain at the club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign despite failing to meet targets set for him in the 2019 season.

General Secretary, Ronald Chiwaula, and the former Red Lions striker and coach, Ndawa, have confirmed the development on Private broadcaster Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Chiwaula said there were reasons why the retired Malawi Defence Force officer failed to meet his targets in the just ended season; some of them being lack of resources.

“We are assured that given resources, Mr Ndawa will be able to meet the targets we have set for him,” said Chiwaula.

Ndawa’s contract expired on 31st March, 2020 but has been entrusted to take charge of the club in the 2020 season.

“I haven’t put pen to paper. It’s been a verbal communication. I have to confirm that I have been given another one year.

“We as coaches, it’s a ministry and I will continue ministering with the players and I am expecting to have a very good year,” remarked Ndawa.

Reports indicate that targets of winning the league title and at least a trophy have been maintained in Ndawa’s new contract.

Ndawa said he is delighted that has reached an agreement with the club.

