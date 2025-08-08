“Ndi Yemweyo!” – Lilongwe City Centre Chiefs Throw Weight Behind Gift Nankhuni Ahead of Sept 16 Polls

It’s official: Traditional leaders in Lilongwe City Centre Constituency have spoken—and their choice is loud and clear. Shadow MP for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Gift Nankhuni, has received a thunderous endorsement from chiefs and block leaders ahead of the September 16 general elections.

At a press briefing held at Phungu Primary School, Senior Chief Kauma declared that Nankhuni is already delivering development and is the best candidate to represent the constituency in Parliament.

“Candidate ndi yemweyo, phungu wathu ndi yemweyo,” declared Kauma, stressing that the chiefs have unanimously agreed to rally behind Nankhuni.

Kauma revealed that the traditional leaders have pledged to accompany Nankhuni when he submits his nomination documents, saying their decision is based on what they’ve witnessed: visible development efforts in the area, long before any votes have been cast.

“Yes, many have shown interest in the seat, but as traditional leaders, we’ve chosen one who is already walking the talk—Gift Nankhuni,” he said.

The endorsement was echoed by Senior Group Magombo from Chatata and Senior Group Masamkhawa, who addressed a mammoth crowd that had gathered to cheer on Nankhuni as he delivered his nomination papers. The show of support included over 100 chiefs and block leaders, a clear message that grassroots leadership is fully behind the MCP candidate.

In an interview, a visibly humbled Nankhuni said he was honoured by the endorsement.

“This trust from our chiefs and community leaders is not something I take lightly. I pledge to serve with integrity and deliver real change,” said Nankhuni.

With this high-level backing, Nankhuni now enters the race not just as a shadow MP—but as the candidate to beat.

