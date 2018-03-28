Ndirande DPP followers want Mchacha out as regional governor

Disgruntled followers of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are up in arms demanding the firing of the party regional governor for the south, Charles Mchacha.

The party followers are accusing Mchacha of abuse of office.

This follows the party’s failure to win the October by-elections which was won by the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The infighting arose after the district governor for the party in Blantyre was removed following the Local Government election loss and a Mr. Chiusi was subsequently elected but was rejected.

Now, the party appointed a Mr Mlenga as an acting district governor but the followers accuse him of being a United Democratic Front (UDF) sympathizer as well as a personal aide to Blantyre Kabula MP Rashid Gaffar.

Mchacha could not be reached for comment but vice president of the party for the south George Chaponda said the party is to organize district elections very soon to deal with the matter decisively.

“As a party we know problems in Ndirande. We will hold the elections,” said Chaponda.

