Ndirande-Matope Primary School Wins K5 Million in Road Safety Poster Competition

Ndirande-Matope Primary School has emerged victorious in the third phase of a road safety poster competition, winning K5 million for creating the best poster promoting road safety awareness. The competition, part of the Rays of Hope initiative supported by Total Energies through the VIA project, aims to raise awareness of road safety among schoolchildren.

Speaking at the award ceremony held in Blantyre on Wednesday, VIA Project Coordinator Promise Mjima explained that the initiative, which began in 2023, focuses on ensuring the safety of learners, particularly when traveling to and from school. Mjima highlighted that road safety is closely linked to visibility and that the prize money will help Matope School add visible safety features, such as painting school infrastructure to improve student visibility.

Receiving the award, Ndirande-Matope Primary School’s project patron, Grecian Elias, said their winning poster focused on safety measures rather than depicting accidents. “We chose to highlight how to stay safe on the roads, emphasizing preventative measures,” Elias said.

Sekaninge Kaliati, Corporate Affairs Manager at Total Energies Marketing Malawi Limited, reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting road safety initiatives and urged other schools to continue promoting safe practices.

The competition saw the participation of five primary schools, with Bangwe, Chilomoni, Mankhetha, and Chitawira receiving certificates, badges, and a trophy as consolation prizes. The event was attended by Blantyre City Mayor Joseph Makwinja and local police officials, underscoring the community’s strong support for the road safety campaign.

