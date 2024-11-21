Kabambe not happy with UTM followers continued loyalty to Usi: Will UTM unite?

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) appears to be facing a profound internal crisis as newly-elected leader Dalitso Kabambe is reportedly shocked by the unwavering loyalty many of the party’s followers continue to show towards former leader Michael Usi.

Despite Kabambe’s election victory, which many expected to mark a fresh chapter for UTM, images and reports circulating from key events suggest that a significant portion of the party’s base is still rallying behind Usi.

This has sent alarm bells ringing within Kabambe’s camp, as insiders claim that the new leader is not only surprised by the extent of Usi’s remaining influence, but is also concerned about the long-term stability of the party.

The rift within UTM became undeniably clear when Michael Usi withdrew from the party’s recent convention in Mzuzu, citing what he referred to as a constitutional violation within the electoral process.

In a statement, Usi expressed his dissatisfaction with the convention’s procedures, including the K20 million nomination fee, which he argued was prohibitively high and inconsistent with the party’s purported values of serving the people.

Usi’s decision to pull out was an abrupt signal that not all was well within the party, and it highlighted a brewing tension between his vision for UTM and that of Kabambe, who had emerged as the party’s leader following a highly contentious election process.

However, it is the images of thousands of UTM supporters still flocking to Usi’s events that have left Kabambe reportedly shocked. Sources within Kabambe’s team claim the new leader feels “betrayed” by the continued loyalty of these members, who still identify with Usi despite his withdrawal and public dissent. The sight of Usi addressing packed crowds at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, with thousands of supporters donning UTM colors, has reportedly left Kabambe questioning the stability of his leadership and the unity of the party.

Kabambe’s team has described the situation as one that could cause the party to “crack even wider” if left unchecked. The source adds that Kabambe is contemplating how to address this deep divide, and has even mentioned reaching out directly to Usi in an attempt to mend fences or at least bring some clarity to the situation.

However, this move by Kabambe underscores the growing chasm between the two leaders and hints at a possible struggle for control of UTM in the months leading up to the 2025 general elections.

For Kabambe, whose ascension to the presidency of UTM was largely expected to bring stability and a clear direction, the situation is more than just a minor setback. It raises larger questions about UTM’s future unity and its ability to present a united front in the highly competitive political landscape of Malawi.

Kabambe’s leadership is now under intense scrutiny—not only from Usi’s loyalists but also from internal critics, such as the losing contenders Newton Kambala and Mathews Mtumbuka, who have already signaled their intentions to challenge the results of the convention. Their claims of a rigged process only add to the factionalism currently undermining the party.

The growing divide within UTM is an existential threat to the party’s future. Kabambe’s election victory has provided a temporary sense of resolution, but if Usi’s loyalists continue to rally around him—particularly in the wake of his withdrawal from the convention—this may signal the beginning of a prolonged leadership struggle within the party.

The image of Usi, a charismatic figure who has cultivated a loyal following over the years, continuing to command significant support could further erode Kabambe’s authority, leaving UTM at risk of splintering along personal and ideological lines.

The future of UTM will depend largely on how effectively Kabambe can address this loyalty to Usi and restore unity within the ranks. His ability to engage Usi and convince his supporters that UTM’s future lies with his leadership will be crucial. If Kabambe fails to do so, the party could find itself facing a painful and protracted battle for relevance in the run-up to the 2025 elections.

Moreover, the ongoing divisions may make it difficult for UTM to present itself as a coherent alternative to the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). If the factionalism within UTM continues to escalate, it could give the impression that the party is more focused on internal struggles than on addressing the pressing issues facing Malawians.

The question now is whether Kabambe can assert his authority and bring the party back together, or if Usi’s lingering influence will undermine his leadership. Kabambe’s next moves will be crucial in determining whether UTM remains a force to be reckoned with in the 2025 elections or whether it risks becoming a fractured, ineffective entity.

As the party struggles with its internal conflicts, it will also need to decide whether to continue trying to accommodate Usi and his loyalists or to take a hardline approach that might push them out. This is a delicate balance that Kabambe must navigate if UTM is to survive as a viable political force in Malawi’s rapidly changing political landscape.

Ultimately, the ability of Kabambe and Usi to reconcile—or for Kabambe to assert unchallenged leadership—will determine UTM’s future trajectory. With the 2025 elections fast approaching, time is running out for the party to resolve its internal issues and present a unified front to the voters. The stakes could not be higher.

