NEEF Pledges Support as Deputy Minister of Agriculture Hails Extension Workers

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Benedicto Chambo has praised Agricultural Extension Workers for their critical role in transforming Malawi’s agriculture sector but has also called out the lack of proper support for these frontline staff.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with key stakeholders like the Agricultural Commercialization Project (AGCOM) and the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF), Chambo acknowledged that despite their hard work, extension workers continue to be neglected.

“These are the people who know the land, know the farmers, and drive agricultural productivity. Yet, they live in dilapidated houses without access to water and electricity, while district officials enjoy better conditions,” Chambo lamented.

To address this, the Deputy Minister has directed Agricultural Extension Development Officers (AEDOs) and District Commissioners (DCs) to facilitate the promotion of frontline staff, ensuring they get the recognition and support they deserve.

In a game-changing move, NEEF’s Director of Operations, Kisa Kaloloweska, announced that the fund is ready to step in and renovate both housing units and office complexes for extension workers.

“NEEF is committed to ensuring that all frontline workers have proper welfare and decent working conditions. We will take the lead in maintaining and upgrading their living and office spaces,” Kaloloweska declared.

With eight strategic meetings planned across all Agricultural Development Divisions (ADDs), the government and stakeholders are on a mission to revamp the sector and empower those at the heart of Malawi’s agricultural success.

