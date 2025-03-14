Mchinji-Mwami OSBP Boosts Trade Efficiency, Cuts Clearance Time by 75%

The Mchinji-Mwami One Stop Border Post (OSBP) is proving to be a game-changer for trade and economic growth in Malawi and the region, significantly reducing clearance time and boosting revenue collection.

Speaking during a high-level tour of the facility, Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Engineer David Mzandu, highlighted that the OSBP has cut clearance time from 8 days to just 48 hours, enhancing the smooth movement of goods and people along the vital Nacala Corridor.

“This is a significant milestone. Trucks are now cleared in two days instead of over a week, and for travelers crossing from Zambia to Malawi, immigration clearance now takes just five minutes,” Mzandu explained.

The efficiency gains have also translated into economic benefits, with revenue collection at the border increasing by 40% since the OSBP became operational.

Zambia’s Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mwalusaka Fredrick, expressed satisfaction with the facility’s improvements but suggested further studies to reduce clearance time even further—from 48 hours to just one day.

Mozambique’s Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Ambrósio Adolfo Sitoe, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the 75% reduction in clearance time is a major win for trade and economic integration among the three nations.

“This initiative has added real value to businesses and traders who depend on efficient cross-border movement,” Sitoe said.

The visit was part of the 9th Tripartite Nations Meeting of the Nacala Development Corridor Management Committee, where Malawi, Zambia, and Mozambique reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening regional trade, reducing bottlenecks, and enhancing economic cooperation.

With improved trade efficiency, reduced costs, and increased revenue, the Mchinji-Mwami OSBP is driving economic growth, boosting Malawi’s competitiveness, and fostering stronger regional ties.

